Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance faces extradition to US

The top suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway may quickly be extradited from Peru to face felony fees in the United States, ABC News has discovered.

The Peruvian govt issued an govt order on Wednesday accepting a request through U.S. government for the brief extradition of jailed Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot, who has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 homicide of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old faculty scholar from a outstanding Peruvian circle of relatives. Upon arrival in the U.S., van der Sloot will face a federal trial on extortion and cord fraud fees stemming from an accusation that he attempted to take advantage of his connection to the Holloway case.

“We will continue to collaborate on legal issues with allies such as the United States, and many others with which we have extradition treaties,” Edgar Alfredo Rebaza, director of Peru’s Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the National Prosecutor’s Office, stated in a remark on Wednesday.

Van der Sloot’s Peruvian legal professional, Maximo Altez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s going to combat the verdict as soon as he’s correctly notified through the Peruvian govt.

A supply aware of the topic instructed ABC News on Wednesday that van der Sloot’s extradition flight may occur as early as this weekend however will most likely inside per week. U.S. Marshals will accompany van der Sloot at the flight, which can leave from Lima. It used to be now not straight away transparent the place precisely the aircraft would land in the U.S.

If van der Sloot is located now not to blame of the costs, he’s going to be returned to Peru to serve the rest of his sentence there. If he’s convicted, the Peruvian and U.S. governments may have to agree on the place he serves his U.S. sentence in addition to the remainder of his Peruvian sentence.

In this report picture, an indication of Natalee Holloway, an Alabama highschool graduate who disappeared whilst on a commencement shuttle to Aruba, is observed on Palm Beach, in entrance of her resort in Aruba, Friday, June 10, 2005. Leslie Mazoch/AP

Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old from Mountain Brook, Alabama, vanished at the evening of May 30, 2005, whilst celebrating her highschool commencement with classmates at the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba. She used to be remaining observed leaving a bar referred to as Carlos’n Charlie’s in Oranjestad and getting in a gray Honda with then-17-year-old van der Sloot and two of his buddies.

Van der Sloot used to be known as a suspect and detained weeks later however in the long run launched at no cost due to a loss of proof. An Alabama pass judgement on later declared Natalee Holloway lifeless, even though her frame used to be by no means discovered. No fees had been filed in the case.

On June 30, 2010, a federal grand jury in Alabama indicted van der Sloot for allegedly making an attempt to extort masses of 1000’s of greenbacks from Natalee Holloway’s circle of relatives after her disappearance.

Federal prosecutors alleged that on March 29, 2010, van der Sloot contacted Beth Holloway thru her legal professional and claimed he would disclose the positioning of her daughter’s stays in alternate for $250,000 — $25,000 up entrance. During a recorded sting operation with the FBI, Beth Holloway’s legal professional, John Q. Kelly, met with van der Sloot in a resort room on Aruba, giving him $10,000 in money as Beth Holloway stressed out $15,000 to van der Sloot’s checking account, in accordance to prosecutors.

Then van der Sloot led Kelly to a location clear of the resort and altered his tale in regards to the evening he have been with Natalee Holloway, prosecutors stated. He now claimed he had picked her up however that she had demanded to be put down, so he threw her to the bottom. He stated her head hit a rock and she or he used to be killed immediately through the affect, in accordance to prosecutors.

Prosecutors stated van der Sloot then took Kelly to a close-by house and claimed that his father, who had since died, buried Natalee Holloway’s frame in the construction’s basis. Van der Sloot parted tactics with Kelly after the alternate and later emailed him announcing the information he had supplied used to be “worthless,” in accordance to prosecutors. Within days, van der Sloot had slipped away to Peru.

In this report picture, Joran van der Sloot sits in the court prior to his sentencing at San Pedro jail in Lima, Peru, Jan. 13, 2012. Karel Navarro/AP

Natalee Holloway’s mom launched a remark on Wednesday reacting to the news that van der Sloot, now 35, can be briefly extradited from Peru to the U.S.

“I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now,” Beth Holloway stated. “It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”

ABC News contributor and previous FBI particular agent Brad Garrett stated there could have been financial or political concessions at the back of the settlement between Peru and the U.S., such because the lifting of sanctions. Either approach, he stated, van der Sloot’s extradition “has big potential” for the Holloway case.

“Having van der Sloot on U.S. soil, still facing lengthy time in Peru, he may well be motivated to get out of Peru and perhaps he might finally tell the truth,” Garrett stated Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

ABC News leader felony analyst Dan Abrams stated he expects the extortion and cord fraud case in opposition to van der Sloot “to move pretty quickly.”

“These are document cases. This is stuff where we have emails, et cetera — that tends to make these kinds of cases easier against someone like that,” Abrams stated Thursday on “GMA.” “So I would expect they’re going to have a pretty strong case against him.”

ABC News’ Doug Lantz contributed to this document.