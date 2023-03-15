Suspect in custody after 4 fatally shot at 2 homes in Alabama

Authorities have now not but decided a cause for the killings.

Four persons are useless after a gunman opened hearth at two homes in Alabama, government stated.

A 28-year-old guy is accused of fatally capturing two folks in a Birmingham house earlier than killing two extra in a close-by suburb, in step with police.

Around nighttime, St. Clair County deputies spoke back to a house in Ragland, a Birmingham suburb, the place they discovered a lady useless in the driveway and a person affected by a gunshot wound inside of, in step with a sheriff’s administrative center statement. The guy used to be airlifted to a health facility, the place he died.

The sufferers had been identified through the sheriff’s administrative center as Amber Manning, 37, and Timothy Davidson, 62.

Hours later, round 6 a.m., police in St. Clair County arrested Daniel Watson, of Pell City, who allegedly admitted to the arresting officer that he had additionally shot two folks in Birmingham.

Police officials spoke back to a Birmingham area reportedly described through Watson round 8 a.m. native time Tuesday and located a person and lady useless from obvious gunshot wounds inside of, police stated.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office launched the reserving picture for Daniel Watson. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

“We believe the suspect shot two victims in Birmingham, before traveling into St. Clair County and shooting two additional victims in their jurisdiction,” Truman Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department, stated in a video statement.

Authorities have now not but decided a cause for the killings, in step with Fitzgerald.

“We do believe the suspect knows at least some of the victims,” stated Fitzgerald, who didn’t establish the Birmingham capturing sufferers.

Watson is being held with out bond through the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on fees of capital homicide and homicide with a gun. He may be being detained for the Birmingham homicides, the sheriff’s administrative center stated.

Watson is predicted to stand capital homicide fees in Jefferson County, which contains Birmingham, as smartly, in step with Fitzgerald. It is unclear if the suspect has an legal professional who can discuss on his behalf.