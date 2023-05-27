Suspect in armed robbery arrested

On May 25, 20-year-old Daniel Leatherwood from Beaumont, Texas was once arrested through detectives from the Beaumont Police Department (BPD) for robbing a industry in April. A press unencumber issued through the BPD states that Leatherwood were taken into custody on an unrelated price sooner than being wondered through detectives in reference to the robbery.



According to police, Leatherwood and any other guy entered a Game X Change retailer in Beaumont on April 25, 2023 and robbed the shop at gunpoint. They then fled the scene in a stolen silver Elantra, which was once later positioned through government. Investigators additionally suspect that the 2 males can have been concerned in any other robbery in Liberty County.

Leatherwood is lately being held in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $500,000. However, detectives are proceeding their seek for the opposite suspect, as showed through BPD Officer Haley Morrow. This is a creating tale, and extra information can be equipped because it turns into to be had.

Individuals fascinated with crime are inspired to obtain the 12News app or seek advice from the 12News website for news and climate signals. Additionally, the ones with information a few crime can post an nameless tip to the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas via their site or through calling 833-TIPS (8477) for an opportunity to earn a money praise of as much as $1,000.

