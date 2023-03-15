Suspect crashes helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento airport: Police

The incident came about within the early morning hours Wednesday.

Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who crashed a helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport in California early Wednesday.

No one was once injured within the crash and no person is in custody, Sacramento police mentioned.

The tried robbery of the chopper came about round 5 a.m. native time, in accordance to officers. Sacramento police advised ABC News officials replied to experiences of a couple of helicopters being damaged into, together with one who seemed to had been operated leading to a crash. The helicopter has primary harm.

The stolen helicopter was once a Bell 429, in accordance to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA mentioned it was once unclear what number of people had been on board or their stipulations.

The incident is beneath investigation.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at for updates.