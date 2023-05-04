Thursday, May 4, 2023
Suspect captured in Atlanta hospital shooting which left 1 dead, 4 hurt

By accuratenewsinfo
On Wednesday, a shooting at a scientific middle in (*4*) Atlanta resulted in the dying of 1 lady and accidents to 4 different girls. However, the 24-year-old wrongdoer, who’s a veteran of the Coast Guard, has been arrested in reference to the crime. After a manhunt, the suspect was once ultimately apprehended. CBS News coated the tale with Mark Strassmann reporting on the main points. Stay knowledgeable with breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting by way of turning on browser notifications.

