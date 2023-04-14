Suspect arrested in stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Prominent tech leaders had blamed Lee’s demise on what they name San Francisco’s lax angle towards crime. Authorities driven again on that narrative Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO — A tech advisor used to be arrested and charged with homicide Thursday in the stabbing demise of the gregarious and fashionable Cash App founder Bob Lee closing week in downtown San Francisco, government mentioned.

Nima Momeni, 38, and Lee, 43, knew every different, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott mentioned at a news convention, however he declined to elaborate on their connection. Momeni used to be taken into custody Thursday morning in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb, and booked on suspicion of homicide.

The stabbing demise of Lee stunned the tech trade, with pals and previous colleagues mourning the dying of a super and beneficiant guy. Police discovered Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill community of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a health center.

Scott declined to present main points on how they related the killing to Momeni. The leader additionally refused to divulge a imaginable cause. Investigators served seek warrants in San Francisco and Emeryville. Scott would no longer say whether or not a weapon has been discovered.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins mentioned in a remark that Momeni has been charged with homicide in Lee's demise and is anticipated to be arraigned Friday. Prosecutors will ask a pass judgement on to carry him with out bail, she mentioned.

It used to be no longer right away transparent whether or not Momeni has an lawyer who may just discuss on his behalf.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” in addition to the landlord of an organization known as Expand IT. Business filings with the state checklist Momeni as the executive govt officer, secretary and leader monetary officer of Expand IT INC, described as an information era consulting trade. He signed the submitting in August 2022.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Momeni has been "a dedicated technology partner since 2005" and that he began Expand IT in 2010.

Criminal data display Momeni used to be charged with sporting a switchblade in 2011, a misdemeanor offense. The case used to be disregarded the next 12 months after he took a plea.

Publicist Sam Singer met Momeni a couple of month in the past as Singer has an place of work subsequent door to Momeni’s live-work loft in the fashionable Besler Building Lofts. Singer described Momeni as “very welcoming, warm” and his loft as a “typical Bay Area technology consultant’s office” with a large pool desk, connoisseur meals and high-end stereo machine.

Lee is understood for developing the commonly used cell fee provider Cash App whilst operating as leader era officer of the fee corporate Square, now known as Block. He used to be the executive product officer for the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin on the time of his demise.

Lee used to be raised in Missouri and had not too long ago moved to Miami together with his father, however used to be again in San Francisco for trade when he used to be killed. Friends described him as adventurous and fearless, and a doting father to his two kids.

“I acknowledge and understand how the loss of a young, vibrant leader and innovator has rocked our city and even beyond,” Jenkins mentioned on the news convention.

Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, posted on Facebook the circle of relatives’s gratitude to the San Francisco Police Department for catching the suspect. Tim Lee mentioned his brother dreamed of making era out there to all and that he made pals from all walks of lifestyles.

“Bob loved being in San Francisco, and San Francisco loved Bob. Walking down the street would sometimes be difficult because every young person with a dream would search him out, and he would make time for every one,” his brother wrote.

After Lee’s killing, distinguished tech leaders, together with tech billionaire Elon Musk, took to Twitter to mourn Lee’s demise and blame San Francisco for what they known as town’s lax angle towards crime.

Musk tweeted at Jenkins, pronouncing that crime in San Francisco is “horrific” and that even if attackers are stuck, they’re regularly right away launched.

Mayor London Breed and different best town officers have driven in opposition to that narrative and on Thursday, Jenkins addressed Musk at once.