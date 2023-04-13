Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Comment

EMERYVILLE — The tech advisor arrested in reference to the deadly stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee knew him, San Francisco police mentioned Thursday. The suspect, 38-year-old Nima Momeni, used to be arrested at his house in Emeryville on Thursday morning, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott mentioned at news convention. Momeni used to be booked in San Francisco County prison on a rate of homicide, in line with town data. According to his ConnectedIn profile, Momeni is the landlord of Expand IT, an information generation corporate primarily based in the realm. The two males had been recognized to one another, police mentioned, however they refused to enter information about their courting.

At Momeni’s Emeryville rental development, Chris Donatiello mentioned he used to be woken up round 5 a.m. by way of the sound of part a dozen law enforcement officials ordering Momeni out of his rental.

Though he didn't know him neatly, Donatiello described Momeni as a gregarious, affable neighbor he ceaselessly waved at in the car parking zone the place Momeni saved his small sailboat. Another neighbor, Emily Pia, mentioned Momeni loved partying and used to be one of the nicest folks she knew in the development.

On April 4, round 2:30 a.m., law enforcement officials discovered Lee affected by stab wounds in a residential community close to the town’s downtown space.

The killing shook San Francisco, and a lack of concrete main points resulted in a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Lee had fallen sufferer to a town overrun by way of random side road crime, despite the fact that knowledge displays violent crime is slightly low in the metro space.

ExpandIT has places of work in Emeryville and San Mateo. The tech entrepreneur up to now labored as an IT advisor and attended University of California, Berkeley, in line with his ConnectedIn.

Lee, 43, and recognized to his pals as “Crazy Bob,” used to be leader product officer at MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency corporate. In interviews with The Washington Post, pals described Lee as a warmhearted and tenacious entrepreneur whose objective used to be to higher the arena thru his monetary generation endeavors.

Lee additionally labored on Android at Google ahead of running to assist small companies with Square and launching Cash App, which has change into one of the most well liked cellular cost apps, enabling folks to immediately ship each and every different cash.

Lee used to be a “hardcore, purpose-driven person,” mentioned Mark R. Hatch, a fellow Silicon Valley CEO who met Lee when he ran a TechShop for makers. “The underlying thread, I believe, is this incredible passion for humanity and the desire to change it to the good.”

This is a growing tale and shall be up to date.