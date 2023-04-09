Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the killings of 3 youngsters in central Florida was once captured by means of government, days after some other teen and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths

OCALA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy sought after as section of an investigation into the killings of 3 youngsters in central Florida was once captured by means of government, days after some other teen and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths.

The youngster was once arrested Saturday by means of U.S. marshals in Groveland, Florida, situated 30 miles west of Orlando. He is dealing with fees of carjacking with a firearm, annoyed attack, grand robbery of a motor automobile, fleeing or making an attempt to elude a regulation enforcement officer and tampering with an digital tracking software, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a commentary.

The two suspects up to now in custody have been charged with first-degree homicide remaining week. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to decide whether or not the suspects will likely be charged as adults. The Associated Press does no longer put up the names of juveniles until they have got been charged with grownup crimes.

The capturing suspects and sufferers have been all in a automobile belonging to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail on the time of the killings, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated at a news convention remaining week. Authorities say Silvernail was once killed, however they have got no longer launched the names of the opposite two sufferers, a 16-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

Woods stated everybody in the automobile was once concerned in gangs and the 3 who died have been in there of their very own loose will.