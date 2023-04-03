Suspect arrested in connection with deaths of 2 men who were drugged, beaten

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident of two men who died after being drugged and assaulted at homosexual nightclubs in New York City, consistent with the NYPD.

Police arrested Jacob Barroso, 30, on Saturday and charged him with homicide, theft, id robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy, the NYPD informed ABC News.

Barroso was once charged in connection to the deaths of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, consistent with police. Their deaths were dominated as homicides when they were given fentanyl-laced medication, police stated.

Law enforcement officers also are on the lookout for two folks in connection to the homicides.

Barroso is anticipated to seem in courtroom on Monday, ABC News has discovered.

Ramirez, 25, was once discovered lifeless in the again of a taxi on April 21, 2022, and his financial institution accounts were tired after an evening out at Ritz Bar and Lounge.

Umberger, 33, was once discovered lifeless throughout the East 61st Street condo on June 1, 2022, the place he were staying since he arrived in New York on industry. More than $200,000 were stolen from Umberger’s telephone and credit playing cards, consistent with his mom Linda Clary.

According to the NYPD, Ramirez and Umberger’s deaths are section of a development of robberies that befell between Sept. 19, 2021, and Aug. 28, 2022. Police are investigating 17 incidents that are compatible the development.

Last week, prosecutors got indictments in connection to the case and a minimum of one different particular person could also be charged with second-degree homicide.

At least 43 incidents of drugging had been related to robberies in and round Manhattan golf equipment courting again to September 2021, with seven of the incidents ensuing in deadly overdoses, together with the instances of Umberger and Ramirez.

Although the patterns first received public consideration after the April and June 2022 deaths hooked up to homosexual bars in the Hell’s Kitchen community, the patterns contain a mixture of each instantly and homosexual bars, and of each heterosexual and LGBTQ other folks.