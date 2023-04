Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Federal law enforcement officials arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man allegedly connected to the disclosure of secret documents that revealed sensitive U.S. defense and intelligence information, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On