Suspect arrested after man found dead inside Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a man’s loss of life after he used to be found with “obvious” indicators of a fight in a Spring Hill home.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that round 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor contacted deputies after they believed one thing could also be improper at a home on Casa Grande Circle in Spring Hill. They advised officers that they hadn’t observed any process on the space for the reason that day prior to.

Deputies got here to the home to behavior a well-being test and made their method thru the home to the main bedroom. There, they found what HCSO mentioned have been “obvious” indicators of a fight.

The man’s frame used to be positioned in a while after within the grasp rest room. Deputies persisted to look the rest rooms and found a moment man, Kristopher Amore, 24, in a bed room on the second one flooring.



When Amore did not first of all reply to deputies, they feared he had additionally been killed, however he began speaking after they started to means him. He used to be then positioned in handcuffs and got rid of from the home.



Detectives mentioned that Amore admitted to killing the sufferer throughout an interview, allegedly announcing that he used to be “tired of dealing with him.”



Amore used to be arrested and charged with second-degree homicide without a bond. Deputies mentioned that is an ongoing investigation and that they’re nonetheless gathering proof and processing the scene.