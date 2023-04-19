Suspect arrested after 4 found murdered in Maine home, 3 drivers wounded in highway shooting

A person has been arrested in reference to the shooting deaths of 4 folks Tuesday morning at a house in Bowdoin, Maine, and a highway shooting in a close-by the city in which 3 drivers had been wounded, government mentioned.

Maine State Police recognized the suspect as 34-year-old Joseph Eaton.

Officers on Tuesday morning had been referred to as to a house in Bowdoin, the place they found 4 folks lifeless inside of, state police mentioned. Their names weren’t in an instant launched.

A little while later, at about 10:30 a.m. native time, a number of automobiles had been struck by way of gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, a the city about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

Investigators paintings on the scene of a shooting on April 18, 2023, at a house in Bowdoin, Maine, in which 4 folks had been found killed.



State police later showed that 3 drivers have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and one used to be in essential situation.

Cassidy Voisine, who witnessed the highway shooting, instructed CBS associate WGME-TV, “We just saw a bunch of smoke. And my friend in the truck was like, ‘I think that’s gunpowder, like gunsmoke.'”

She mentioned she used to be a passenger in a pickup truck heading south on I-295, when a automobile with its windshield shot out swerved in entrance of them.

“So weird to think that we were right behind them when this happened,” Voisine mentioned.

Eaton used to be later arrested and charged with homicide for the slayings of the 4 folks found in the house, state police mentioned. It used to be no longer transparent how he used to be taken into custody.

“A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected,” Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten instructed newshounds in a briefing previous to the arrest.

Authorities didn’t expose a conceivable purpose in the shootings, or supply main points on a link between the suspect and the deceased sufferers. A news convention used to be scheduled for Wednesday.

In reaction to the shootings, Maine Gov. Janet Mills tweeted that she used to be “shocked and deeply saddened — acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core.”

