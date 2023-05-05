Suspect accused of shooting man, hitting woman with vehicle following argument in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has reported {that a} guy is sought after after any other guy was once left in important situation and a woman was once injured in a shooting and attack on April sixteenth in west Houston.

According to the government, 32-year-old Elishrau Doster was once charged with two counts of annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon in relation to the incidents that happened in the 14000 block of Grisby Road at round 3:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The investigation published {that a} 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old guy, and any other person were given into an argument with Doster in a parking storage. As he attempted to go away the realm, the suspect hit the woman with his vehicle.

Afterwards, because the trio headed against the stairwell to visit their place of dwelling, the gunman shot the male sufferer a number of instances. The suspect controlled to escape the scene afterwards.

The guy who was once shot was once rushed to the sanatorium in important situation however is anticipated to continue to exist. The woman was once handled on the location for minor accidents.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, additional investigation published Doster because the shooter, and he’s lately at huge.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident will have to touch the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 to file anonymously.