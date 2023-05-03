Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Suspect accused of shooting and killing 5 in Texas captured

According to a file by means of CBS News, Francisco (*5*), who stands accused of shooting and killing 5 people close to Cleveland, Texas, has been apprehended following a several-day-long seek. Texas government point out that (*5*) used to be sooner or later discovered hiding in a closet hid underneath a pile of laundry. Video pictures of reputable remarks at the subject can also be considered on CBS News. For the newest breaking news, protection of reside occasions, and unique reporting, permit browser notifications nowadays.

