Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...
Florida

Suspect accused of crashing into security barrier near White House appears in D.C. court

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Suspect accused of crashing into security barrier near White House appears in D.C. court



On Wednesday, a 19-year-old guy accused of crashing a U-Haul into a security barrier near the White House made his preliminary look in a Washington D.C. court. The suspect was once due to this fact ordered to stay in custody till the impending detention listening to scheduled for subsequent week. CBS News reported the traits.

Those wishing to stick on most sensible of breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting can obtain browser notifications from CBS News. To permit those notifications, choose “Turn On” when brought about.

Previous article
Evolution of school mass shootings and security since Columbine
Next article
Sampy Punches Ticket, Four Men Advance to Quarterfinals

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks