BERLIN — Traute Lafrenz, the final identified survivor of a German group referred to as the White Rose that actively resisted the Nazis, has died. She used to be 103.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to her circle of relatives Friday, describing Lafrenz as a “wonderful and immeasurably brave woman.”

“Your mother was one of the few who, in the face of the crimes of National Socialism, had the courage to listen to her conscience and stand up to dictatorship, fascism and war.”

According to an obituary printed in The Charleston Post and Courier, Lafrenz died on March 6. She had emigrated to the United States after the struggle, marrying fellow doctor Vernon Page and ultimately retiring to South Carolina.

Born in Hamburg on May 3, 1919, Lafrenz moved to Munich to check drugs at the age of 22, the place she met (*103*) Scholl. Through him she was familiar with different scholars who had been adversarial to the Nazis and months later took phase within the White Rose’s dangerous efforts to distribute leaflets denouncing Hitler and his regime.

Several participants, together with (*103*) and his sister Sophie Scholl, had been performed for his or her job.

Lafrenz used to be arrested by means of the Gestapo secret police in 1943 however controlled to cover her true involvement with the group and used to be sentenced to only one 12 months of imprisonment. After her unlock, she used to be once more detained till American troops freed her from a jail in Bayreuth in April 1945, days sooner than the top of the World War II.

After emigrating, Lafrenz labored at a sanatorium in San Francisco, later residing in Hayfork, California, and Evanston, Illinois.

She is survived by means of a daughter and 3 sons, in addition to a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in step with the obituary. A memorial provider used to be deliberate Saturday for family and friends at Yonges Island.

Germany’s president stated in his tribute that Lafrenz’s movements had served as an “inspiration for young people who campaign for freedom and democracy these days.”