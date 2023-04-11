Survey estimates 1 in 5 adults say they’ve been threatened with a gun at some point

About one in 5 adults say they’ve been threatened with a gun at some point in their lifestyles in step with a new survey via the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The document, printed Tuesday, regarded at 1,271 Americans’ stories with g(*5*) and incidents around the U.S. between March 14 and 23, 2023.

About one in 5 say a circle of relatives member has been killed via a gun (together with loss of life via suicide), and about one in six say they’ve witnessed anyone being injured via a gun.

More than part of U.S. adults have been suffering from weapons in some manner, reporting that they or a circle of relatives member has been injured or killed via a gun, threatened with a gun or used a gun in self-defense.

“When you think about the complexity of this issue it cuts across all sorts of different sectors and disciplines…there’s no one person or one organization that’s going to solve this issue…by definition, this is a complex issue that’s happening in cities and states all across this country affecting millions of Americans” mentioned Dr. Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon and affiliate professor at Johns Hopkins Hospital, who’s a public well being knowledgeable and nationally known recommend for gun violence prevention as a survivor of gun violence himself.

The survey highlighted racial disparities with Black adults being about two times as most probably as white or Hispanic adults to say they’ve had a circle of relatives member killed via a gun.

A 3rd of Black and Hispanic adults say they concern “daily” or “almost daily” that anyone in their circle of relatives will transform a sufferer of gun violence.

“Mass shootings are a small portion of the overall public health problem that we face…they are the tip of the iceberg, we have the responsibility to talk about the daily toll of gun violence… the disparities that exist in communities of color, and different demographics that are significantly impacting not just young people, but young brown and Black men, are in many of our cities and states.”

Many folks purchase weapons for defense, as 3 in 10 adults (29%) have bought a gun to give protection to themselves or their circle of relatives from the potential for gun violence. Yet, 3 in 4 adults surveyed mentioned at least one among their weapons is saved in a method that does not mirror not unusual gun protection practices – like holding weapons in the similar position as ammunition, storing a loaded gun, or holding it unlocked.

(*1*) mentioned Dr. Sakran.

The document confirmed that simplest 5% of adults say a physician or healthcare supplier has ever talked to them about gun protection.

Dr. Sakran added “the role of the healthcare professional, talking to their patients, about concepts and aspects of gun safety, like safe storage as an example… we traditionally have not done that.. we talked about other public health issues like obesity and smoking, and so forth.”

Alaa Diab, MD, an inside drugs resident at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MPH candidate at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.