Surveillance Shows Deadly Spring Break Shooting in Miami Beach – NBC 6 South Florida

A person used to be arrested and charged with homicide Sunday as surveillance video presentations a shooter firing right into a crowd of spring breakers in Miami Beach and many times taking pictures a sufferer already at the flooring.

Dontavious Leonard Polk, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, used to be charged with first-degree homicide in a taking pictures that came about round 3 a.m. close to eleventh Street and Ocean Drive, in step with an arrest record. This used to be the second one fatal taking pictures of the weekend as crowds of tourists descended upon Miami Beach for spring destroy.

Police mentioned Polk used to be strolling with 3 different males alongside the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Ocean Drive when he slowly approached the sufferer, took out a firearm from his waistline, and fired at him a number of instances, inflicting him to fall to the bottom.







The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an early morning taking pictures Sunday that left one guy lifeless and every other injured, officers mentioned. NBC 6’s Xochitl Hernandez studies.

Surveillance video from Only on Dade presentations the group scattering as gunshots rang out.

Police mentioned Polk persisted to shoot the sufferer a number of instances after which ran away. The video confirmed the sufferer bleeding at the flooring.

He used to be taken to Ryder Trauma Center, the place he sooner or later died. His identification wasn’t launched. A 2d particular person used to be additionally injured in the taking pictures however used to be anticipated to get better.

Miami Beach Police officials chased Polk on foot till he used to be sooner or later tackled via an officer and apprehended.

Officers recovered Polk’s firearm and bullet casings from the crime scene.

Less than 48 hours prior to, every other taking pictures in South Beach left one guy lifeless and every other injured.

These fatal shootings triggered Miami Beach officers to claim a state of emergency and a curfew that might take impact from 11:59 p.m. Sunday thru Monday at 6 a.m.