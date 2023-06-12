Supreme Court won’t review North Carolina’s decision to nix license plates with Confederate flag

The Supreme Court says it gained’t review North Carolina’s decision to prevent issuing strong point license plates with the Confederate flag

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court mentioned Monday it won’t review North Carolina’s decision to prevent issuing strong point license plates with the Confederate flag.

As is conventional, the court docket didn’t remark in declining to pay attention the case, which challenged the state’s decision. The dispute used to be one of the the court docket mentioned Monday it could no longer pay attention. It used to be identical to a case originating in Texas that the court docket heard in 2015, when it dominated the license plates are state belongings.

The present dispute stems from North Carolina’s 2021 decision to prevent issuing strong point license plates bearing the insignia of the North Carolina bankruptcy of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The bankruptcy sued, claiming that the state’s decision violated state and federal regulation. A decrease court docket brushed aside the case, and a federal appeals court docket agreed with that decision.

North Carolina provides 3 same old license plates and greater than 200 strong point plates. Civic golf equipment together with the Sons of Confederate Veterans can create strong point plates through assembly particular necessities.

In 2021, alternatively, the state Department of Transportation despatched the gang a letter pronouncing it could “no longer issue or renew specialty license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag or any variation of that flag” for the reason that plates “have the potential to offend those who view them.”

The state mentioned it could believe trade art work for the plates’ design if it does no longer include the Confederate flag.

The group unsuccessfully argued that the state’s decision violated its unfastened speech rights underneath the Constitution’s First Amendment and state regulation governing strong point license plates.

In 2015, the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Texas bankruptcy claimed Texas used to be unsuitable no longer to factor a strong point license plate with the gang’s insignia. But the Supreme Court dominated 5-4 that Texas may restrict the content material of license plates as a result of they’re state belongings.