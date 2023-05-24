Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
California

Super Typhoon Mawar hits Guam as Category 4 with fierce winds, knocks out power to thousands

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Super Typhoon Mawar hits Guam as Category 4 with fierce winds, knocks out power to thousands



Super Typhoon Mawar, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Guam on Wednesday, inflicting hurricane-force winds and heavy rain. It is the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in a long time and warnings have been in impact for winds of 115 mph or larger. The National Weather Service in Guam warned of tornado-like harm and recommended locals to take duvet clear of home windows. The hurricane’s eye wall handed over the northern tip of Guam with 145 mph winds. Typhoon warnings have been in position for Guam and Rota. Loss of power and get admission to to water is most probably to closing for days. Guam Gov. Lou Leon (*4*) signed an govt order mandating evacuations of low-lying spaces and mobilizing the nationwide guard to lend a hand in getting other people to shelters.

Previous article
US announces $524 million in new aid for Horn of Africa drought, climate crisis
Next article
CDC did not recall Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks