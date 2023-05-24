Super Typhoon Mawar hits Guam as Category 4 with fierce winds, knocks out power to thousands





Super Typhoon Mawar, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Guam on Wednesday, inflicting hurricane-force winds and heavy rain. It is the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in a long time and warnings have been in impact for winds of 115 mph or larger. The National Weather Service in Guam warned of tornado-like harm and recommended locals to take duvet clear of home windows. The hurricane’s eye wall handed over the northern tip of Guam with 145 mph winds. Typhoon warnings have been in position for Guam and Rota. Loss of power and get admission to to water is most probably to closing for days. Guam Gov. Lou Leon (*4*) signed an govt order mandating evacuations of low-lying spaces and mobilizing the nationwide guard to lend a hand in getting other people to shelters.