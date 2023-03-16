Super Bowl wager total in Colorado sees almost 7.5% drop







(The Center Square) – Wagers made in Colorado for this yr’s Super Bowl noticed an almost 7.5% decline in comparison to remaining yr’s recreation, consistent with state information launched on Thursday.

Almost $38 million was once wagered in the state at the Super Bowl, in comparison to $41 million wagered at the recreation in 2022, the Colorado Division of Gaming stated.

In January, total wagers have been $547.2 million, up from $518 million in December however underneath $552.6 million in November.

The state accumulated almost $2.6 million in taxes on bets made in January, consistent with the department.

Basketball ($178 million) marked the very best wager total in January, adopted via NFL soccer ($122 million), school basketball ($50 million), and tennis ($29 million).

Colorado electorate handed a measure in 2019 to legalize sports activities making a bet, which went into impact in May 2020. Most of the earnings the state collects from sports activities making a bet is going towards water tasks.





This article First seemed in the center square