Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...
Colorado

Super Bowl wager total in Colorado sees almost 7.5% drop

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Super Bowl wager total in Colorado sees almost 7.5% drop



(The Center Square) – Wagers made in Colorado for this yr’s Super Bowl noticed an almost 7.5% decline in comparison to remaining yr’s recreation, consistent with state information launched on Thursday.

Almost $38 million was once wagered in the state at the Super Bowl, in comparison to $41 million wagered at the recreation in 2022, the Colorado Division of Gaming stated.

- Advertisement -

In January, total wagers have been $547.2 million, up from $518 million in December however underneath $552.6 million in November.

The state accumulated almost $2.6 million in taxes on bets made in January, consistent with the department.

Basketball ($178 million) marked the very best wager total in January, adopted via NFL soccer ($122 million), school basketball ($50 million), and tennis ($29 million).

- Advertisement -

Colorado electorate handed a measure in 2019 to legalize sports activities making a bet, which went into impact in May 2020. Most of the earnings the state collects from sports activities making a bet is going towards water tasks.


This article First seemed in the center square

Previous article
TEA takeover of Houston ISD and other Texas schools explained
Next article
Illinois legislators push for access to fentanyl testing strips, stricter punishments for dealers | Illinois

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks