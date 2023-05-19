Super Bowl LX likely headed to Levi’s Stadium, plus predicting Cowboys’ final record for 2023 NFL season





Welcome to the Friday version of the Pick Six e-newsletter! We make an apology if there used to be any confusion originally of this article. As you’ll see from the headline, we discussed each the phrases “Super Bowl” and “Cowboys” in combination which would possibly were complicated for some readers. But we promise you that this isn’t an anti-Cowboys e-newsletter. In reality, we will be able to be unveiling our 2023 prediction for Dallas lately which can exchange your belief. We can be discussing the place the NFL is making plans on website hosting Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled for February 8, 2026. As at all times, we remind you to proportion the e-newsletter along with your family and friends. You can signal them up right here.

1. Today’s podcast is stuffed with NFL insights by way of Brady Quinn

If you propose on listening to just one episode of Pick Six podcast this week, you then will have to take a look at lately’s display which includes a complete hour of study by way of former NFL first-round select Brady Quinn. Joined by way of host Katie Mox and Will Brinson, Quinn touched upon more than a few NFL subjects, together with Alex Smith’s remark relating to how defensive-minded head coaches do not expand quarterbacks in addition to the offensive-minded ones. Quinn additional cited two contemporary examples to improve his argument – Brian Flores on the Dolphins and Mike Zimmer on the Vikings. Quinn shared his perspectives on Davante Adams’s state of affairs in Las Vegas and mentioned whether or not the NFL will have to enforce draft lottery. For an in depth perception into Quinn’s critiques, click on right here, or watch the display on YouTube right here.

- Advertisement -

2. Levi’s Stadium likely to host Super Bowl LX

If you favor making plans your calendar prematurely, then here is a date and site you will have to save – February 8, 2026, and Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara. The NFL homeowners will vote at the location of Super Bowl LX all the way through the approaching annual Spring League Meeting subsequent week, and it’s anticipated that Levi’s Stadium might be authorized because the host town. According to the Sports Business Journal, Levi’s Stadium will go through primary upgrades that may price the 49ers a minimum of $120 million. The Bay Area might be website hosting its 3rd Super Bowl, the former two being in 1985 (Stanford) and 2016 (Levi’s Stadium). To know extra about Super Bowl LX and its venue, click on right here.

3. Find optimism for your favourite crew’s possibilities for the 2023 season

- Advertisement -

If your favourite crew did not make it to the playoffs final season and you are feeling a little bit low, now we have some excellent news for you. Read Cody Benjamin’s research on all 18 groups that did not take part within the playoffs in 2022. Cody has indexed one reason every of the ones groups will have to be constructive for the approaching 2023 season. Some examples come with the Bears having a greater supporting forged for quarterback Justin Fields, the Browns having a extra profound passing assault, and the Colts in any case discovering a long-term answer at quarterback. Click right here to learn extra about optimism for your favourite crew.

4. Ranking the highest 10 rookie suits for the 2023 season

CBS Sports’ NFL Draft skilled Chris Trapasso has ranked the highest 10 learners who’re anticipated to have a a hit stint with their new groups, equipped they’re a excellent are compatible for the franchise. Quentin Richardson, who used to be drafted fourth total by way of the Colts, tops the listing due to his trainer Shane Steichen’s confirmed observe record for helping quarterbacks’ building. The listing additionally options Devon Achane, who used to be drafted by way of the Dolphins and Christian Gonzalez, drafted by way of the Patriots within the first around. Click right here to learn extra concerning the best 10 learners likely to be triumphant within the 2023 NFL season.



