Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman rips NFL over one change the league refuses to make





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags Julian Edelman hasn’t performed in the NFL since retiring after the 2020 season, however he is nonetheless pushing the league to make no less than one large change. During an interview on Fubo Sports’ “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,” the former Patriots celebrity mentioned he would love to see the NFL make it a demand for each and every stadium in the league to have a herbal grass floor. However, he does not assume that may ever occur as a result of be believes the league is prioritizing earnings over participant protection. “It’s money,” Edelman mentioned in a clip equipped to CBS Sports of why each and every stadium does not have a grass box. “You put a turf field in, that’s [$1.5 million] for the year. If you have grass, you got to water it, upkeep it, redo it, there’s a lot of maintenance, you have to have a field crew that’s always on it. We’re counting pennies when it comes to what they’re actually making and you would think that the league would want to protect their investment in the players. The horses that race, you’ve got to take care of the horse.”The former Super Bowl MVP suffered a number of primary accidents in his profession and he blames no less than two of them on the undeniable fact that he was once pressured to play on box turf. “I tore my ACL on a shitty turf in Detroit, which was absolutely ridiculous,” Edelman mentioned. “I broke my foot on a shitty turf field in New York. This is a multi-billion dollar corporation and we can’t get grass?” Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you prefer to to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep a watch for your inbox. Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription. Edelman’s ACL tear came about on a play the place he went down with out being contacted all through the 2017 preseason. According to Edelman, as soon as avid gamers get started to grow older, it turns into tougher for his or her our bodies to take care of anything else however herbal grass. “With turf, there is nowhere for the energy to disperse, so when you cut, everything is going straight into the knee and ankle,” Edelman mentioned. “When you’re a younger player, it’s awesome, because you can cheat a cut. You can cut off your inside foot and still make the cut. With grass, you’ll slip, but there’s no give. When you get to about 27 or 28, you go out and you have to practice on a turf field and your back locks up, your knees get hurt for the next three days, your ankles are sore for three days. It’s just, there’s nowhere for the energy to go, but through your body and these are full grown men who are cutting on this. It’s like playing on a hard court.” One explanation why Edelman is disenchanted with the NFL is as a result of stadiums round the league steadily set up herbal grass for pro football video games, however they would possibly not do it for NFL video games. “Our stadiums, whenever there’s an international soccer game and if you have a turf stadium, they’ll bring in grass for the international teams to play because they have a rule for their players that they have to play on grass, but we can’t do it for our league,” Edelman mentioned. The NFLPA unquestionably stands with Edelman in this factor. The participant’s affiliation advised the NFL in April that research have proven that herbal grass is a ‘considerably more secure floor.’ The NFL’s answer to that time is that there aren’t any easy solutions to the downside and that accidents occur on each and every floor. As for Edelman, he received 3 Super Bowl rings all through his 12-year profession and even if he is now retired, he is doing his perfect to make positive the subsequent crop of NFL stars does not have to maintain the similar problems that he had to maintain all through his profession. 