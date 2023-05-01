Suns vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets by model on 71-38 roll

(*2*)



The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening in a extremely expected NBA playoff sport. The sport can be held at Ball Arena in Denver, with the Nuggets aiming to shield their house courtroom and take a 2-0 lead within the sequence.

In the primary sport of the sequence, the top-seeded Nuggets, beat the fourth-seeded Suns 125-107. These groups have cut up their 4 regular-season matchups, and the Phoenix Suns have gained 3 of the former 4 postseason sequence between the 2 groups.

- Advertisement -

The sport is scheduled to tip-off at 10 p.m. ET, and the Denver Nuggets are liked to win by 4 issues, in keeping with the most recent Suns vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/underneath for general issues is about at 229.

Before striking any bets on the sport, be certain that to try the NBA predictions and making a bet recommendation from the Sports activitiesLine Projection Model. The model has simulated each NBA sport 10,000 instances and has returned over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA selections over the last four-plus seasons. The model has as it should be predicted 71 out of 109 top-rated NBA selections this season, producing a benefit of over $2,800 for its fans.

You can head to Sports activitiesLine to look the model’s selections for the Suns vs. Nuggets sport. Here are the most recent NBA odds and making a bet traces for the sport:

Suns vs. Nuggets: Denver -4

Suns vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 229 issues

Suns vs. Nuggets Money Line: Phoenix +152, Denver -180

- Advertisement -

The Suns are 5-2 ATS of their remaining 7 video games following an in opposition to the unfold loss, whilst the well-liked Nuggets are 5-1 ATS of their remaining 6 house video games.

When it involves key gamers, the Nuggets’ heart Nikola Jokic is a standout with an outstanding IQ on the courtroom. He is understood for his very good courtroom imaginative and prescient and talent to get his teammates concerned. He had an excellent efficiency in Game 1 with 24 issues, 19 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Suns’ ahead Kevin Durant may be a dynamic participant, identified for his ball dealing with abilities and easy leap shot. In Game 1, he recorded 29 issues, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Devin Booker is every other competitive participant to be careful for, main the Suns in issues (35.5) and steals (2.3) within the postseason.

According to the Sports activitiesLine Projection Model, the Suns vs. Nuggets sport is predicted to hit the over, with the 2 groups projected to attain a complete of 230 issues.

- Advertisement -

If you wish to have to grasp which aspect to wager on for the Suns vs. Nuggets sport, head to Sports activitiesLine for the most recent selections and predictions from the model that has long gone 71-38 on its NBA selections.