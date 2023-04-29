Suns vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 1 best bets by model on 71-38 run

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night time within the 2023 NBA playoffs. Following a first-round victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 video games, the Nuggets are actually centered on dealing with Phoenix, who additionally earned a 4-1 collection win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets have proven their dominance at Ball Arena, boasting a 34-7 house report all through the common season. The recreation is scheduled to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, and Caesars Sportsbook has indexed Denver because the 3-point favourite in the most recent Suns vs. Nuggets odds. The over/below for general issues is about at 226.

To make an educated guess, it is best to peer the NBA predictions and having a bet recommendation from the confirmed pc model at SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has returned over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA selections during the last four-plus seasons. The model is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA selections this season, returning just about $2,800. Head to SportsLine to peer the model’s selections for Suns vs. Nuggets.

NBA Betting Odds

Here are the NBA odds and having a bet traces for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Suns vs. Nuggets: Denver -3

Suns vs. Nuggets over/below: 226 issues

Suns vs. Nuggets cash line: Phoenix +130, Denver -155

Before making any ultimate bets, it is price noting that the Suns are 6-1 ATS of their final seven Saturday video games, whilst the Nuggets are 4-1 ATS of their final 5 house video games.

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Why the Nuggets Can Cover:

Guard Jamal Murray is a herbal and efficient scorer, having the ability to catch fireplace and nice imaginative and prescient as a passer. He’s averaging a team-high 27.2 issues along side 5.6 rebounds and six.4 assists in step with recreation within the postseason, and he is taking pictures 42% from downtown. Center Nikola Jokic is an impactful presence in more than one sides, thriving as a facilitator and on the glass. He leads the workforce in rebounds (12.4) and assists (9) with 26.2 issues in step with recreation. On April 25, he recorded a triple-double of 28 issues, 17 forums, and 12 assists.

Why the Suns Can Cover:

Guard Devin Booker has been the go-to offensive choice for the Suns all over the postseason, scoring in quite a few tactics from all around the courtroom, together with a constant jumper on the fringe. Center Deandre Ayton is a nimble and athletic presence within the frontcourt, having the ability to stretch out the protection and use his measurement to snag forums. He leads the workforce in rebounds (11.2) with 16 issues in step with recreation. He recorded a double-double in 4 directly video games, together with 15 issues and 13 forums in Game 4 as opposed to the Clippers.

How to Make Nuggets vs. Suns Picks

SportsLine’s model initiatives the groups to mix for 230 issues, so the model is leaning Over on the purpose general. The model additionally says that one aspect of the unfold hits in neatly over 50% of simulations. For having a bet recommendation, head to SportsLine now to peer which aspect of the unfold you will have to again, all from the model this is 71-38 on top-rated NBA selections.