Suns coaching search: Phoenix to interview trio of assistants, per report; Tyronn Lue unattainable?

The Phoenix Suns are actually in seek of a substitute for Monty Williams. The trainer led them to the 2021 NBA Finals and a league-best 64 wins within the 2021-22 common season, however used to be fired. According to a file via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns were granted permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant trainer Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings assistant trainer Jordi Fernandez, and Memphis Grizzlies assistant trainer Darko Rajakovic.

Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes had previous reported that Phoenix assistant trainer Kevin Young is at the crew’s checklist of applicants, as are championship-winning coaches Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer, who had been lately fired via the Toronto Raptors and the Bucks, respectively.

Shortly after Williams’ dismissal, Marc Stein reported that the Suns had been excited about Los Angeles Clippers trainer Tyronn Lue. Last month, Clippers president Lawrence Frank had stated that Lue could be again subsequent season, however the state of affairs might be extra sophisticated than he made it sound. Lue is heading into the general assured season of his contract, in accordance to a file via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, which adopted a file via Haynes that Lue’s reps met with the Clippers this week to talk about his long run with the crew and a possible new contract. However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday that the Clippers “are happy to remind any team that might put out feelers about Lue’s potential availability that he remains under contract with the Clippers,” and that they “love” having Lue as their trainer. In different phrases, it is not transparent that poaching him is sensible.

Lee, who has spent the ultimate 9 seasons with Budenholzer, first with the Atlanta Hawks after which in Milwaukee, has additionally reportedly been within the combine for the Detroit Pistons, the Bucks, and the Raptors, all of whom are nonetheless within the procedure of hiring a brand new trainer. Fernandez, Mike Brown’s lead assistant in Sacramento this season, spent the former six seasons on Michael Malone’s body of workers with the Denver Nuggets. He has additionally reportedly interviewed with Toronto. Rajakovic may be a candidate with the Raptors and used to be on Williams’ body of workers in Phoenix right through the 2019-20 season. Prior to that, he spent 5 seasons as an assistant trainer with the Oklahoma City Thunder, running below each Scott Brooks and Billy Donovan. He has spent the ultimate 3 seasons in Memphis.