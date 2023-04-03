Suni Lee announces the end of her college gymnastics career due to kidney condition

- Advertisement -

Auburn gymnastics superstar Suni Lee introduced Tuesday that she could be chopping her college career quick due to a kidney drawback.

Lee, who received an all-around particular person gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, started competing at Auburn in January 2021 and received two medals (one gold) finally yr’s nationwide championships.

Now, she’ll be stepping clear of the college ranks as she starts to get ready for Paris 2024.

‘I’m so proud of my workforce and the approach they confirmed choice and resilience this season,’ Lee wrote in a observation shared to Twitter. ‘Auburn, thanks for the very best 2 years of my lifestyles and for giving me the alternative to make historical past along this superb staff. I’m endlessly thankful for this group,

‘I’ve been coping with a non-gymnastics well being similar factor involving my kidneys. For my protection, the clinical workforce didn’t transparent me to teach and compete over the previous couple of weeks. I’m blessed and grateful to be operating with the very best specialised clinical workforce to deal with and set up my prognosis. My focal point at the moment is my well being and restoration.

Lee poses with the gold medal for the creative ladies’s gymnastics particular person all-around tournament at Tokyo 2020

Lee was once vastly a success all the way through her time as a gymnast at Auburn University

‘It’s been difficult to end my Auburn career early, however I’m grateful for all of the love and toughen. I can no longer forestall pursuing my desires for a bid to Paris in 2024. In truth, this enjoy has sharpened my imaginative and prescient for the long run.

‘I respect all the love and toughen, and I need to particularly thank my medical doctors, coaches and the Auburn clinical workforce for his or her care all the way through this time,’ she concluded.

Lee had neglected a number of meets remaining month with ‘non-gymnastics well being problems’, as described by means of the workforce.

Furthermore, she actually announced last November that this yr could be her remaining in college gymnastics.

Lee will leave Auburn as one of the college’s maximum embellished gymnasts ever, as she owns the college report for career perfect-10s, with 9 to her title.