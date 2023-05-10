Sunday Market Returns To The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk at Granite Park announced the return of its highly anticipated monthly Sunday market. Now known as The Market at The Boardwalk, this large-scale farmers and artisan market has been reimagined to deliver an even better experience for visitors. The Market will showcase carefully curated local artisans and makers, as well as provide ample waterfront seating for guests to enjoy the captivating ambiance.

Visitors will have the opportunity to browse through a vast collection of handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, visual art, candles, soaps, fresh, baked, and cottage foods, and much more. The market’s culinary options feature excellent food and drinks from top establishments, including Suburban Yacht Club, Union Bear Brewing Co, Blue Mesa, Fork & Fire, The Biscuit Bar, Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, and Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar.

The event is free and open to the public, scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available at no cost in The Boardwalk’s surface parking lots and Granite Park 3 Parking Garage. The market is set to take place every third Sunday of the month until December 17, 2023.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park’s Sunday markets’ lively atmosphere provides a fun, family-friendly day out that’s perfect for unwinding and exploring the latest trends and innovations in the area. With visitors having the chance to engage with artists and creators, this is an event that rewards those who value education, culture, and social responsibility.

Located on the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway, the space boasts an unmatched waterfront view and is conveniently located for locals and visitors alike. The spacious patios, lawn games, live music, and cozy outdoor fire pits provide a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere for shoppers as they stroll through the market filled with a carefully selected mix of local creatives delivering highly personalized and original home goods, jewelry, art, and food offerings.

The Boardwalk’s Sunday Market is the perfect weekend escape for those looking to shop, dine, and unwind in one convenient location.

