Summer drinks: How to make gulab sharbat at home

As the scorching sun bears down on us during the summer months, we find solace in refreshing beverages that help us beat the heat. One such beloved drink is gulab ka sharbat! We’ll guide you through a simple recipe to create this delightful drink, along with its health benefits. Let’s take a look at how to make gulab sharbat at home.

Gulab sharbat, also known as rose sherbet or sharbat-e-gulab, is a delightful rose-infused concoction that not only quenches our thirst but also offers health benefits. While store-bought versions may be loaded with artificial flavours and excessive sugar, why not try making your own healthy gulab sharbat at home? By preparing this beloved beverage at home using natural ingredients, you can elevate its nutritional value and ensure a healthier summer indulgence.

Recipe for gulab sharbat

Ingredients:

* 1 cup fresh rose petals (organic, pesticide-free)

* 4 cups water

* 1 cup raw honey or natural sweetener of choice

* 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

* A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)

* Ice cubes and rose petals for garnish

How to make gulab sharbat:

1. Thoroughly wash the rose petals to remove any impurities.

2. In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil and add the rose petals.

3. Simmer the petals for about 10 minutes until they release their color and fragrance into the water.

4. Remove the pan from heat and let the rose-infused water cool down.

5. Once cooled, strain the liquid to remove the rose petals.

6. Add the raw honey or sweetener of your choice to the rose water and mix well until it dissolves completely.

7. Stir in the fresh lemon juice and cardamom powder (if desired) to enhance the flavor.

8. Transfer the gulab sharbat to a glass pitcher or bottle and refrigerate for a few hours to chill.

9. Serve the gulab sharbat over ice cubes and garnish with rose petals for a visually appealing touch.

10. You can also add the gulab sharbat to a chilled glass of milk to make rose milk.

11. Enjoy the cooling, fragrant goodness of your homemade healthy gulab sharbat!

Health benefits of gulab sharbat in summer

1. Hydration: Gulab sharbat acts as an excellent thirst quencher, providing much-needed hydration in the scorching summer heat.

2. Cooling Properties: Rose petals used in gulab sharbat possess natural cooling properties that help soothe the body and combat heat-related discomfort. It aids in reducing body heat and provides relief from heat-induced fatigue.

3. Antioxidant boost: The rose petals in gulab sharbat are rich in antioxidants, which help combat free radicals and protect the body against cellular damage. Antioxidants also support healthy skin, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness.

4. Digestive aid: Gulab sharbat can aid digestion, thanks to its natural ingredients. It can help soothe an upset stomach, relieve acidity, and improve overall digestive health.

5. Stress relief: The aroma of gulab sharbat has a calming effect on the mind and can help alleviate stress and anxiety. It can promote relaxation and uplift the mood, making it a perfect summer stress-buster.

6. Vitamin C boost: Adding fresh lemon juice to gulab sharbat enhances its vitamin C content. Vitamin C supports immune health, boosts collagen production, and acts as a powerful antioxidant, contributing to radiant skin and overall vitality.

So, beat the summer heat, stay hydrated, and indulge in the rejuvenating effects of gulab sharbat while embracing a healthier and tastier summer experience. Cheers to a cool and refreshing summer!