Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s picture has Shweta Bachchan’s attention

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie The Archies has everybody on their feet. Newbies Suhana KhanAgasthya NandaKhushi KapoorVedang RainaYuvraj MendaMihir AhujaAditi Dot were roped in because the lead forged. These recent faces are able to mark their OTT debut on Netflix. Nowthe most effective wait is for the discharge date announcement. Until thenThe Archies gang is protecting fanatics up to date with their fun-filled social media outings.

The Archies forged jetted to Brazil

Just latelyThe Archies forged jetted off to Brazil to wait Netflix’s Tudum 2023 tournament. And Netflix as soon as once more leveled up our pleasure via losing a streak of images of The Archies’ younger forged from the aircraft. A postcard picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stuck the attention of usersespecially since the two are rumoured to be courting each and every different.

“Catching flights aur feelings because The Archiesare going for their first adventure. First stop: Sao Paulo!” learn the caption.

The footage captured the sevenstar children sharing the similar frameposing for footage with beaming smiles. All of them have been wearing a an identical fashionwearing an all-black ensemble. Some even sported a black leather-based jacketshaving yellow white stripesnear the collar the sleeves. In some of the snapsMihir Ahuja used to be noticed sipping on a drinkwhile Zoya Akhtar too clicked a picture with Agastya Nanda Mihir Ahuja.

Agastya Nanda Suhana Khan’s picture snatch eyeballs

Agastya Nanda Suhana Khan made an look in some of the footage in combination. While Agastya had his eyes closedoblivious to the digital cameraSuhana peeked from in the back of himflashing an lovable smile. The kids gave the impression of they have been having the time in their lives.

Agastya Nanda’s mother Sweta Bachchan reacts to picture

Agastya Nanda’s mom Shweta Bachchancould now not include her pleasure for her son’s cinematic challenge. “So cute” she commented at the post. Zoya Akhtar switched on her trip mode as she wrote“Brazil Calling.” Fans too reacted to the lovable footage of The Archies’ forged. While certainly one of them wrote“Can’t wait to see their magic at Tudum” some other quipped“This gang has something soooooo charming beautiful.”

The Archies is the display adaptation of the well-known Archies comicsrevolving across the exciting adventures of Archie Andrews his staff.

