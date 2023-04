A Sugar Land man used to be sentences to 50 years in jail after being sentenced this week for fatally shooting a tattoo artist in 2016, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office stated.

Abdul-Rahman Khan, 27, used to be convicted for the homicide of 33-year-old Peter Pina, a tattoo artist on the Electric Chair Tattoo and Piercing store on Richmond on June 14, 2016.

The shooting happened when Khan went to Pina’s store for a tattoo at evening. Khan used to be there for not up to an hour and ultimately went into an employee-only again room the place apparatus is sterilized. Pina and some other worker instructed him to depart the room, which had piercing needles, tattoo apparatus and organic waste. When Khan refused, Pina’s co-worker grabbed the defendant by means of the arm to escort him out the again door, the DA’s Office stated in a unencumber Saturday.

While being kicked off, Khan pulled a pistol out of his pocket and shot Pina within the chest. Another tattoo artist and a buyer have been ready to get the gun clear of Khan. They held him there till Houston cops arrived.

Pina died on the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Stacy Scofield, a main prosecutor who treated the case with ADA Keegan Childers, stated Pina’s 3 sons now need to develop up and not using a father.

“Mr. Pina was a hardworking man who had custody of his three sons and was taking care of them,” Scofield stated within the unencumber. “He went to work at one of his three jobs and never came home again because Mr. Khan murdered him.”

Scofield stated Khan has a number of fees pending in Dallas, together with an allegation that he pulled a gun on a police officer. After he used to be charged with Pina’s homicide and arrested, Khan used to be freed on bail and went to Dallas. While there, he used to be thrown out of a bar in Deep Ellum and pulled a gun out on a homeless man and native trade proprietor, in keeping with the DA’s Office.

When the police arrived to detain Khan, he’s noticed on a Dallas police officer’s body-worn digicam pointing a gun immediately at her at chest stage. He then issues at some other officer and tries to run away whilst pointing his gun on the officials.

The jurors who sentenced Khan noticed the body-worn video and heard testimony from a Dallas police officer concerning the case.

“The victim, in this case, was moments away from leaving for the night when the defendant came in and started trouble,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated within the unencumber. “While another employee began to remove the defendant from the shop, the defendant started shooting. Because of his actions, a family lost a loved one and the gunman will spend decades in prison.”