‘Succession’ Series Finale Recap: The Dotted Line

Season 4, Episode 10: ‘With Open Eyes’

Five years in the past — on June 3, 2018 — HBO aired the primary episode of “Succession,” introducing the arena to the 80-year-old Logan Roy: the cranky billionaire founder and leader govt of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate controlling a film studio, a cruise line, a theme park chain, more than one newspapers and magazines, and the influential right-wing cable news channel ATN. We additionally met Logan’s grownup kids: the inheritor obvious Kendall, the lefty gadfly Shiv, the bratty Roman and the candy however inconsequential eldest part brother Connor.

At the tip of the sequence premiere, Logan suffered a debilitating stroke, atmosphere in movement the plot that might move directly to pressure 4 “Succession” seasons. Heading into the sequence finale, many of the giant questions raised via that first episode remained unsettled. Who — if any individual — will take over for Logan as C.E.O.? Do any of the scheming, self-absorbed Roy kids in point of fact deserve the activity?

We can have a complete evaluation of the general “Succession” episode quickly. In the interim, here’s a fast abstract of the way a few of the ones questions have been spoke back via the finale.

Who leads to fee?

In a shocking dissatisfied, Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans, claims the prize. The Swedish tech bro Lukas Matsson — at the eve of finishing his acquire of Waystar — has 2d ideas about his plan to call Shiv because the C.E.O., to placate the America-first political chief Jeryd Mencken. Instead, Matsson turns into satisfied that the sycophantic Tom will do no matter grimy deed the brand new bosses want achieved after the takeover. To safe that place, Tom is greater than prepared to betray Shiv, understanding that she would do the similar to him.