‘Succession,’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap: The Serious People

Season 4, Episode 2: ‘Rehearsal’
Here’s what you want to find out about Logan Roy: He does now not care about any of your social norms or niceties. In final week’s “Succession,” whilst his children have been stealthily looking to outbid him for Pierce Global Media, Logan didn’t hassle to play their little video games. He demanded that Tom name Shiv to determine what was once what — and he did it in a room filled with Waystar executives, so Tom may just now not say no. Logan by no means minds coming off as impolite or presumptuous. Manners are a waste of time, which is a waste of cash.
This week, the more youthful Roys are at it once more, weighing a pitch from the maverick Waystar board individuals Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) and Sandi Furness (Hope Davis) to gum up the works with the approaching GoJo sale. So what does Logan do? He does now not wait patiently and with politeness to look what is going to occur — heavens, no. He crashes a karaoke celebration.
Logan spends numerous this episode in puts no person needs him to be. Apparently, with out telling any person — except for for perhaps Kerry and Tom — Logan has made a plan for easy methods to spend the remainder of his existence. Once Waystar is formally bought to GoJo, he’s going to commit himself to “fixing” ATN, since the handiest a part of his industry that he has each and every in reality cared about is the news.
He displays up unannounced on the ATN workplaces past due one afternoon and begins “terrifyingly moseying” round, consistent with Greg. (“It’s like ‘Jaws’ if everyone in ‘Jaws’ worked for Jaws.”) Logan complains to Tom about how a lot the entirety prices, from the air-con invoice for ATN’s new hangar-style bullpen to the contemporary pizzas being stacked atop the incomplete chilly pizzas within the wreck room. (“There’s a sog factor,” Greg weakly explains.)
In a stirring and terrifying speech — dropped at the assembled workers from atop some bins of printer paper — Logan announces his imaginative and prescient for ATN. A cutting-edge election package deal with spiffy new graphics? Who cares? What Logan needs is for his group now not simply to record the news however to make it. He needs them to begin giving the target market “something everyone knows but nobody says.” It is time, ultimately, for brutal honesty.
The Family Drama and Betrayal of ‘Succession’
The fourth and ultimate season of the hit HBO collection about an ultrawealthy and deeply dysfunctional circle of relatives started airing on March 26.
So it’s inevitable in reality that Logan ends his night time going through a few of that honesty himself from two of the folks with the most important grudges in opposition to him: Kendall and Shiv. (But now not Roman. We gets again to that.)
The showdown is ready up through a few most often petty Logan strikes. The children are meant to helicopter into New York City for Connor and Willa’s marriage ceremony practice session, however their father cancels their Waystar chopper privileges with out a caution. This infuriates Shiv, who’s already fuming as a result of he prompt Tom to tie up each and every notable divorce legal professional in New York, in order that they’re all “conflicted out” from dealing with her case — a vintage Logan breakup transfer. (“I got Mommed,” Shiv grumbles.)
The vibes are even worse within the town, the place simply as Kendall, Shiv and Roman are strolling in past due to the practice session dinner, Willa is ducking out. Connor explains that once his fiancée rose to present a speech, she mentioned, “I can’t do this,” after which disappeared into the toilet. Connor is now mopey and concerned, and monitoring Willa’s whereabouts by means of a locator app on his telephone. Roman, incapable of letting a primary alternative to needle a cherished one cross unheeded, revels in describing what sort of decadent escapades Willa could be as much as. (Connor, when the app displays Willa at an aquarium provide store: “Is that a drug thing?” Roman: “It is.”)
To cheer Connor up, they indulge his longstanding dream to sing karaoke at a “real” bar “away from the Fancy Dans,” similar to folks do within the films. But whilst Connor is in the midst of an impressively depressing model of Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat” — an impressively depressing tune — the children get the alert that Logan is on his approach.
Because Logan is aware of the entirety — on this case, due to Connor — he is aware of his kids are enthusiastic about squeezing GoJo’s Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) for extra money. He could also be satisfied that deep down, that is private for them now not industry. He wishes to present them one thing they would like greater than cash: an apology.
But an apology for what? Logan needs to restrict his regrets to a few of his minor fresh obnoxiousness. But Kendall and Shiv, who’ve had sufficient in their father pretending to atone at some point then going again to being terrible the following, need him to recognize his largest sins: ignoring Connor, hitting Roman, weaponizing Tom in opposition to Shiv, conspiring with the children’ mom to push them out of Waystar … the entirety, mainly.
Logan sees no level to this, so he impulsively ends his circle of relatives reconciliation time with a gradual however devastating kiss-off: “I love you, but you are not serious people.” Only after he leaves the karaoke bar does Logan get started raging, ranting to Kerry about how in New York there are “rats as fat as skunks.” He then pivots again into Logan mode, deciding to cancel the board assembly and to fulfill with Mattson once more, with each and every primary Waystar participant there except for Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron). He needs to skip the procedural hoo-hah and settle this individual to individual.
Shiv and Kendall appear nearly giddy that they were given to inform the previous guy off to his face — despite the fact that later as they experience house one by one, handiest Kendall remains to be smiling. And Roman?
Well, it seems Roman has been texting little “hey how are you” messages to his father for weeks. So after the karaoke fiasco, he drops through his dad’s house and right away will get roped into the massive Mattson plan. Logan wishes “pirates” like Roman to steer his new ATN. “Smart people know what they are,” he tells his son.
This is one thing Shiv and Kendall have neglected, as they have got been dragging Roman from one Logan-skewering plan after any other and treating him like their mascot. They suppose their brother is the George Harrison in their band. But when driven, Roman stares them down and straightens them out, proclaiming — with a self assurance that are meant to frighten them — “I’m John.”
Due diligence
The highest working gag on this episode — simply edging out how Kendall assists in keeping pestering Roman with snackable bits of Buddhist philosophy — comes to Kerry’s audition to turn out to be an ATN anchor. She has produced a horrible tape. (For some explanation why she assists in keeping smiling always, even if reporting on a kid abduction.) Tom, tasked with understanding what to do about this, gravely tells Greg that the location is “like Israel-Palestine, except harder and much more important,” sooner than passing the dollar and providing a step by step information for a way Greg will have to maintain it. But when Greg tries to observe the ones steps, he botches it. His highest try to melt the advice that her tape is terrible is to mention, “It can happen that they shoot weird, the cameras.”
A significant query for severe folks: Why do the Roy kids even wish to be within the news industry? News is Logan’s pastime. The kids, in response to all to be had proof, appear baffled through its attraction. While looking at some PGM programming and brainstorming about easy methods to support it, they sound utterly misplaced. Shiv handiest is aware of they will have to “broaden out and stop over-indexing to college professors.” Kendall tosses out jargon like “from global-global to hyperlocal” but if he tries to explain what he approach all he can get a hold of is, “Every day: What is happening in Africa?” And as slightly of imaginable foreshadowing, Roman comes closest to imagining one thing like his dad would possibly need when he proposes info-dumps within the day and “A Clockwork Orange” at night time.
The more youthful Roys do so much on this episode to torpedo any sympathy audience could be nurturing for them. When they observe Connor into one in all his non-Fancy Dan bars (the place he sighs, “Ah, America! I’ve missed you.”), Roman mutters, “Do you think they know how to make a vodka tonic?” whilst Shiv chuckles, “House red? Do I dare?” Later, Roman turns out bemused and repulsed through the plastic menus record fundamental pub meals like wings. The Roys’ contempt oozes … and it stinks.
