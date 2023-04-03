‘Succession,’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap: The Serious People

Season 4, Episode 2: ‘Rehearsal’

Here’s what you want to find out about Logan Roy: He does now not care about any of your social norms or niceties. In final week’s “Succession,” whilst his children have been stealthily looking to outbid him for Pierce Global Media, Logan didn’t hassle to play their little video games. He demanded that Tom name Shiv to determine what was once what — and he did it in a room filled with Waystar executives, so Tom may just now not say no. Logan by no means minds coming off as impolite or presumptuous. Manners are a waste of time, which is a waste of cash.

This week, the more youthful Roys are at it once more, weighing a pitch from the maverick Waystar board individuals Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) and Sandi Furness (Hope Davis) to gum up the works with the approaching GoJo sale. So what does Logan do? He does now not wait patiently and with politeness to look what is going to occur — heavens, no. He crashes a karaoke celebration.

Logan spends numerous this episode in puts no person needs him to be. Apparently, with out telling any person — except for for perhaps Kerry and Tom — Logan has made a plan for easy methods to spend the remainder of his existence. Once Waystar is formally bought to GoJo, he’s going to commit himself to “fixing” ATN, since the handiest a part of his industry that he has each and every in reality cared about is the news.

He displays up unannounced on the ATN workplaces past due one afternoon and begins “terrifyingly moseying” round, consistent with Greg. (“It’s like ‘Jaws’ if everyone in ‘Jaws’ worked for Jaws.”) Logan complains to Tom about how a lot the entirety prices, from the air-con invoice for ATN’s new hangar-style bullpen to the contemporary pizzas being stacked atop the incomplete chilly pizzas within the wreck room. (“There’s a sog factor,” Greg weakly explains.)