Substitute teacher arrested at NEISD middle school for bringing gun on campus

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, a change teacher at a North East ISD middle school used to be stuck with a gun on campus, resulting in her arrest on a fee of possessing a weapon in a prohibited position, which is a third-degree prison offense. Shawn Wesley, a 54-year-old teacher, used to be detained and searched by means of NEISD police after a pupil reported the location to a workforce member at roughly 1 p.m.; the firearm used to be discovered and secured.

Students famous to school directors that Wesley used to be “conducting active shooter training on her own without any authority to do so.” This process isn’t supported or counseled by means of NEISD, as consistent with a letter despatched to folks by means of the major. Although no person used to be harmed all through the incident, the presence of a firearm in a school is extremely relating to and may have resulted within the lack of lives had issues long past another way.

