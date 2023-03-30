Student with gun at Grand Oaks High School | Houston, Texas news

SPRING, Texas — A scholar at Grand Oaks High School is in custody after being discovered with a gun Thursday morning, in keeping with Conroe ISD.

In an e mail despatched to oldsters, Principal James Bush mentioned that simply prior to 9:30 a.m., it gained an nameless tip in the course of the college district’s app. Conroe ISD police answered inside of mins and situated the scholar who was once allegedly in ownership of a Ruger .380.

- Advertisement -

According to the district, the incident will likely be addressed according with state regulations.

Here’s the entire observation launched through Bush and Grand Oaks High School:

“GOHS Family,

- Advertisement -

At approximately 9:20, an anonymous alert was sent through the District’s app about a student on the GOHS campus with a gun. The Conroe ISD Police Department immediately responded to identify the student and investigate the report. Additional officers were dispatched to the location along with the explosives sniffing K-9. Campus administration promptly began investigating as well. Within minutes, the student was located with a Ruger .380 in his possession and taken into custody. This will be addressed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas.

I understand receiving a message like this after the tragedy in Nashville could be upsetting. Weapons have no place in our schools, and it takes all of us to keep our schools safe. We could not be prouder of the student who submitted the anonymous alert. Vigilance and working together are our greatest safety measures.

Just like the student did today, suspected threats may be reported by anyone 24-hours a day through the District’s KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or our Anonymous Alerts app. To learn more, please visit our Safety Information webpage.”

- Advertisement -

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates in this and different breaking tales: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube