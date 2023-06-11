Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan; no damage reported

TOKYO — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northernmost primary island of Hokkaido on Sunday, however there have been no speedy studies of damage or accidents.

No tsunami caution was once issued. There have been no studies of issues on the nuclear crops within the space, or of disruptions to energy provide or bullet trains operating in northern Japan.

The quake, which hit at 6:55 p.m, was once 140 kilometers (87 miles) deep and struck the southwestern a part of Hokkaido, consistent with the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

It shook a lot of the island, together with the towns of Chitose and Atsumacho, the company stated.

Parts of northern Honshu, the country’s greatest island the place Tokyo is positioned, have been additionally rattled. Tokyo was once no longer affected.

Japan is likely one of the international’s maximum earthquake-prone countries.