A sinkhole seemed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, main to the partial closure of the street till early Sunday morning. Road crews are repairing the opening, located on PCH between Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Avenue close to the west finish of the 710 Freeway. The crews be expecting to reopen the street inside of an hour, however drivers must keep away from the world till additional understand. The reason of the sinkhole is unknown right now.





Close Modal



Suggest a Correction - Advertisement - Suggest a Correction