Stray Kite Studios Relocates Headquarters To Plano

Independent video game developer, Stray Kite Studios, is relocating its corporate headquarters from one North Texas city to another.

The company, which was previously operating out of Richardson, Texas, is moving its headquarters to a new, bigger office in Plano, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“Our new space in Plano will be significantly larger than our previous,” Kyle Stephenson, Stray Kite Studios’ director of community, said in an email to The Dallas Morning News. “The new one will be about 8,000 square feet, whereas the old one was roughly 1,500 square feet.”

Stray Kite Studios was started back in 2018 and has partnered with various video game studios like Epic Games and Gearbox Software to produce numerous gaming experiences such as Fortnite Creative and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

According to Plano Magazine, Stray Kite Studios’ new Plano office will be located in the Village 121 development, located nearby State Highway 121 and Preston Rd.

“We are excited to choose Plano as our future home as the city offers a plethora of opportunities that also align with many of our company values such as passion, camaraderie, and growth,” said Stephenson to Plano Magazine. “Through this, we can create a state-of-the-art facility that is designed to be high-tech, fun, and inspiring, with dedicated areas for collaboration, brainstorming, and gaming.”

Back when Stray Kite Studios was founded five years ago, it consisted of only two employees at the time. Since that time, the company has grown significantly into a 32-person team, which Stephenson says will all benefit from the move to Plano.

“We foresee our studio space and the City of Plano as a hub for innovation that will continue to drive growth and creativity within the North Texas community,” said Stephenson. “This, along with it being central to our employees for an easy commute, great amenities, fantastic restaurant scene, and vibrant new developments nearby, Plano was the perfect landing spot for the future of Stray Kite Studios.”

For more information, head over to the Stray Kite Studios website.

