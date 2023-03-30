Stolen vehicle owner tracks truck using Airtag before shooting, killing suspect on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person in his 30s who stole a vehicle from a North Side house on Wednesday used to be shot and killed after the house owners of the pickup truck tracked it down on the Southeast Side and took issues into their very own fingers, consistent with San Antonio police.

SAPD stated they gained a stolen vehicle record round 1 p.m. from a house on Braesview.

- Advertisement -

The house owners have been ready to trace the vehicle by way of using an Apple Airtag that used to be within the truck when it used to be stolen. That led them to a shopping mall within the 3200 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAPD stated the house owners contacted police to record the lacking vehicle however determined to confront the suspect before police arrived.

One particular person were given out of the automobile and tried to touch the suspect on the aspect of the truck. It’s unclear what came about subsequent, however police say the suspect could have pulled out a firearm before the opposite guy shot and killed him whilst within the stolen truck.

- Advertisement -

“I know that it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands,” stated Officer Nick Soliz, an SAPD public information officer.

Soliz stated it’s believed the one one who fired photographs used to be the one that used to be in search of the truck and faced the suspect.

It’s unclear if the person who shot the stolen vehicle suspect will face fees. Police stated they’re nonetheless investigating whether or not the suspect in truth had a weapon.

- Advertisement -

Investigators are nonetheless operating to resolve what led as much as the taking pictures. KSAT will replace you with the newest because it turns into to be had.