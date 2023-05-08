Stitt asks for review of state jobs | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking state agencies to submit a list of positions created since March 2020 to the new Secretary of Operations and Government Efficiency.

The governor cited the increase in jobs funded by federal funds during the pandemic as the reason.

“While the new positions were necessary during the pandemic, many of those positions were designed to be temporary,” Stitt said in his executive order. “I have respect for the great people serving our state in various capacities, but I take seriously my commitment to reduce the size of government, streamline process and return to taxpayers their hard-earned money that isn’t necessary for government to function.”

Stitt created the position of Secretary of Operations and Government Efficiency as part of what he said was a way to “shrink the size of government.” He named John Suter, who was serving as the state’s chief operating officer, to the post.

Agencies have until June 30 to send the report to Suter.

The governor ordered a moratorium on non-essential out-of-state travel for state employees. The executive order also requires written notice for memberships exceeding $10,000 collectively among and travel paid for by other organizations that cost more than $25,000.

Stitt also asked agencies to account for state vehicles and their use.