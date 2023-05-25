Steve Bannon’s trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme set for May 2024

Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime all of Donald Trump, will stand trial subsequent May on fees that he duped donors who gave cash to construct a wall alongside the U.S.-Mexico border

NEW YORK — Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime all of Donald Trump, will stand trial subsequent May on fees that he duped donors who gave cash to construct a wall alongside the U.S. southern border, a pass judgement on stated Thursday.

Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case will get started May 27, 2024, proper after the former president is scheduled to face trial in the similar Manhattan court in an unrelated prison case.

Bannon, 69, pleaded no longer to blame ultimate September following his indictment on state cash laundering, conspiracy, fraud and different fees. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took up the case after Bannon’s federal prosecution was once reduce quick by way of a Trump pardon.

Bannon is accused of falsely promising donors that every one cash given to the We Build the Wall marketing campaign would move towards development a wall alongside the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, prosecutors allege that the cash was once used to counterpoint Bannon and others concerned in the venture.

Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato pleaded to blame to federal fees and have been sentenced to jail. A 3rd defendant, Timothy Shea, was once convicted in October and is scheduled to be sentenced subsequent month.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is presiding over each the Bannon and Trump circumstances. Bannon is unfastened pending trial. Thursday’s listening to lasted all of 4 mins.

“We’ll see you back in here in May,” Bannon stated as he left the courthouse in a black SUV.