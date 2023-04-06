Stepmom in murder trial over boy’s death says ‘I don’t kill’

DENVER — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy lacking for just about 3 weeks, referred to as his then-wife and wanted her a cheerful Valentine’s Day. Then, as legislation enforcement listened in, Albert Stauch pressed Letecia Stauch, who’s now on trial for killing the boy, for information about what took place to his son, Gannon.

During the February 2020 name, Letecia Stauch time and again advised her husband she sought after immunity earlier than she would assist. At one level, she blurted out, “I don’t kill people.”

The name was once considered one of a number of performed in courtroom Wednesday, all through the second one day of testimony in Letecia Stauch’s trial in Colorado Springs. In some other name, Albert Stauch requested his now ex-wife if she had killed Gannon and he or she denied it.

Gannon’s stays have been discovered via bridge inspectors in March 2020, in a suitcase beneath a bridge at the Florida Panhandle. One of them, Macon Ponder, testified Wednesday that, after unzipping it, he discovered a frame in a fetal place, in part wrapped in blankets.

Prosecutors stated Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 occasions, shot him after which drove around the nation along with his frame, dumping the suitcase over the facet of the bridge.

Albert Stauch agreed to cooperate with legislation enforcement after, he stated, he become suspicious of his ex-wife whilst his son was once lacking. He testified that he performed together with quite a few accounts his spouse presented about what took place to Gannon to check out to determine the reality. But he grew increasingly more pissed off together with her after she claimed a person named Quincy Jones had taken Gannon. The particular person, in step with Albert Stauch, was once anyone whose mugshot was once simply discovered on a web site of reserving footage.

Letecia Stauch had in the past stated that Gannon had no longer returned from enjoying with a pal, however she didn’t give you the names of any pals he can have been with or their oldsters. She later claimed that some other guy had raped her after which kidnapped Gannon, in step with investigators.

“I’m done. Don’t email me, don’t call me until you tell me where my son is,” Stauch advised his spouse.

Stauch was once charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human frame and tampering with bodily proof. She pleaded no longer responsible via explanation why of madness in Gannon’s death.

The protection claimed she suffered a “major psychotic crack” on account of youth trauma when she killed Gannon. Her attorneys have instructed she evolved dissociative determine dysfunction on account of being bodily, emotionally and sexually abused via her absent mom’s string of companions all through her youth.

But District Attorney Michael Allen has time and again wired that Stauch knew proper from incorrect, a key component he will have to display to disprove the madness declare.

In reaction to questions from Allen, Albert Stauch stated that the whole thing, from his ex-wife’s talent to train softball, to her reluctance to speak to investigators about Gannon’s disappearance, proved she knew proper from incorrect.

In wondering Stauch, protection legal professional Josh Tolini identified that Letecia Stauch have been seeing a psychologist in the months earlier than Gannon was once killed and have been prescribed medicine this is used to regard nervousness. He additionally stated that Stauch from time to time referred to herself as “Taylor.” Albert Stauch stated that was once a reputation she preferred, and had as soon as used it as her center title on her Facebook profile.