Stephen Curry is a step closer to getting revenge for the LeBron James-led comeback in 2016 NBA Finals





Steph Curry has a likelihood for some candy payback after main the Golden State Warriors to a Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the second-round playoff collection. The protecting champions’ win of 121-106 has closed the hole to 3-2, and the workforce now has a chance for a uncommon comeback. In the historical past of the game, handiest 13 groups have come again from a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs. One of the ones comebacks, arguably the maximum spectacular and essential ever, was once via LeBron James towards Curry and his Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The King led his workforce out of a deep hollow, ultimately successful the championship and denying Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the remainder of the 73-win Warriors workforce the likelihood to declare the identify of the biggest workforce ever.

If the Warriors win in Los Angeles on Friday, they’ll be closer to revenge for that NBA finals loss towards James. Curry, who had 27 issues in the fresh victory, has been deficient in the collection, taking pictures simply 32% from 3 (17 of 53). Thompson has additionally been lackluster, as was once obvious in Wednesday evening’s recreation when he had 10 issues on a 3-of-12 taking pictures evening. Jordan Poole and Draymond Green have additionally been unreliable, making it difficult for Steve Kerr to decide who to flip to for assist.

Despite the victory, the Warriors dynasty turns out weathered and creaky. Winning on Friday and successful the subsequent two video games is probably not simple, particularly since the workforce handiest received 11 street video games in the common season. Additionally, the unsure futures of Draymond Green and president of basketball operations Bob Myers upload extra drive to the workforce. With James being a bane to this workforce in the previous, his presence on the Lakers makes it much more tricky for the Warriors.

However, Curry believes that the workforce may also be higher and take any other step ahead. If they win and serve the payback to James, who is in the later levels of his occupation, it’ll be candy revenge certainly. The likelihood to understand that vast luck at his rival’s expense is tantalizingly shut.



