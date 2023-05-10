Stephen Curry had his chance to redo Kevin Love moment, and it was deja vu all over again





In Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors’ playoff collection in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening, Stephen Curry installed an excellent efficiency in all spaces apart from one – taking pictures. He went 12 for 30 from the sector and made handiest 3 out of 14 three-point makes an attempt. The Warriors are actually in a troublesome place, going through a 3-1 deficit that would lead to their removal from the playoffs. In the rest of the collection, Curry is also haunted by way of two neglected alternatives.

With not up to 40 seconds left at the clock and the Warriors trailing by way of only one level, Curry had the chance to tackle Anthony Davis in a one-on-one matchup on the best of the important thing. This was a well-known place for Curry, as he had confronted a identical scenario within the 2016 NBA Finals in opposition to Kevin Love. In a 2019 interview, Curry expressed be apologetic about about that second, explaining that he had now not bogged down sufficient to make a greater determination underneath force. Instead of aggressively going for the three-pointer in that scenario, he felt that he must have taken a extra conservative means and long gone for a two-pointer, which might were the smarter play.

In Game 4 in opposition to the Lakers, Curry confronted a identical scenario with Davis guarding him, however as soon as again he hesitated to dedicate totally. This allowed Davis to shield him extra successfully and pressured Curry to try a contested, step-back jumper that in the end neglected. Curry did get a 2d chance when Draymond Green grabbed an offensive rebound and handed the ball again to him. However, Curry as soon as again settled for a troublesome, rushed 30-footer that neglected the mark.

While it is straightforward to perceive why Curry may go for a three-point shot in those eventualities, taking a extra measured means would were higher for the workforce’s probabilities of profitable. Davis is a talented defender however would not really were ready to prevent Curry if he had dedicated totally to a force to the basket. Unfortunately, Curry’s need to take the general shot himself led him to forget about this selection, in the end hurting the workforce’s probabilities of profitable.

If the Warriors are not able to get well from this deficit and keep away from removal, Curry might face regrets about those neglected alternatives. He has in the past expressed regret over his determination within the 2016 NBA Finals, and might really feel in a similar fashion about his neglected probabilities in opposition to the Lakers. Nevertheless, Curry merits credit for his braveness in making an attempt tricky pictures underneath force, even supposing they in the end didn’t be successful.



