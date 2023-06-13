Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2019 picture displays a Jeep brand on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Stellantis is recalling greater than 354,000 Jeeps international, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, for the reason that rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being pushed. The recall covers positive 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Stellantis is recalling greater than 354,000 Jeeps international for the reason that rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being pushed

DETROIT — Stellantis is recalling greater than 354,000 Jeeps international for the reason that rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being pushed.

The recall covers positive 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The corporate says in paperwork posted Tuesday by means of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs could have been put in incorrectly in manufacturing. They can detach from the car while it is moving, expanding the chance of a crash and perhaps making a danger for different drivers.

- Advertisement -

Stellantis says within the paperwork that it is acutely aware of 17 guaranty claims, two buyer help experiences and two box experiences that can be brought about by means of the issue. But as of May 25 it had no experiences of crashes or accidents. Most of the recalled cars are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions aren’t affected. Dealers will check up on the springs and exchange the assemblies if vital. Owners are to be notified by means of letter beginning July 28.