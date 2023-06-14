Stefon Diggs’ minicamp absence has Sean McDermott ‘very concerned’; star WR posts cryptic Instagram story





The Buffalo Bills' starting to obligatory minicamp used to be odd to mention the least. Everyone used to be in attendance on Tuesday — minus one crucial participant. Star wideout Stefon Diggs didn't file for Day 1 of camp, and head trainer Sean McDermott informed newshounds that he is "very concerned" concerning the state of affairs. Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, due to this fact addressed the location Tuesday (by means of ESPN). Bakari stated Diggs is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, took a bodily or even met with McDermott and basic supervisor Brandon Beane. Bakari stated Diggs "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp." According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Diggs used to be provide on the workforce amenities on Monday and Tuesday morning, however left ahead of the start of observe. The factor isn't associated with Diggs' contract, consistent with NFL Media. After the observe consultation, Bills quarterback Josh Allen informed newshounds that the problem used to be no longer associated with soccer. “I know internally we’re working on some things. Not football-related, but Stef, he’s my guy,” Allen stated. “Excuse my … I f*****g love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”But I’ve were given his again it doesn’t matter what.”When Allen was asked to elaborate about Diggs’ absence not being related to football, he said this:”I imply I believe it has extra to do than simply soccer, is what I’m mainly announcing,” Allen said. “I believe there is the soccer piece, one, after which stuff that occurs because of soccer. And I’ll simply roughly stay it at that.” Diggs broke his silence with an Instagram story on Tuesday night that read “I simply be letting other people cap. If them lies allow you to sleep higher inform em large canine.” Screenshot Diggs is coming off another monster campaign in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 16 games played. He accounted for 29% of the Bills’ receptions in 2022, which was tied for the third-highest rate in the NFL last year. This past season marked Diggs’ third as a member of the Bills. He has played in 49 career games for Buffalo, and already ranks No. 8 in franchise history in receiving yards (4,189) and tied for No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (29). Just last offseason, Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed. The extension tied Diggs to Buffalo for six years at $124.1 million. This March, the Bills restructured Diggs’ contract, converting base salary into a bonus to create $5.4 million in cap space for Buffalo. This is certainly a curious situation — especially with McDermott’s comments about him being concerned. We have no evidence to claim Diggs wants out of Buffalo, but as NFL Media points out, trading Diggs isn’t feasible due to the amount of dead cap space that would come from it. Diggs is reportedly making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745 million signing bonus that was part of the restructure. 