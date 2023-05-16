Steelers’ Mason Rudolph returning for sixth season after testing 2023 free agency, per report

Mason Rudolph is about to go back to the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending all of final season at the bench following a demotion to the No. 3 quarterback place. According to 93.7 The Fan, the previous third-round draft select has re-signed with the crew, even if the phrases of the contract are unclear.

Rudolph is anticipated to reprise his position because the 0.33 QB in the back of Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky. Despite his rookie contract expiring in March, there were little reporting about passion from different groups. However, rumors of a transfer to the Falcons have been sparked via his social media job.





Rudolph used to be in competition for the highest QB task throughout final offseason after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. However, Trubisky used to be in the long run selected to begin, whilst Pickett, the twentieth total select within the 2022 NFL Draft, completed with 12 begins. The Steelers have since counseled Trubisky as a long-term insurance coverage choice in the back of Pickett.

The 76th total select within the 2018 draft, Rudolph has 10 profession begins. He went 5-3 in 2019 whilst filling in for an injured Roethlisberger, in spite of throwing nearly as many interceptions (9) as general video games performed (10). Rudolph final performed within the 2021 season when he threw 8 passes off the bench in opposition to the Chiefs. He additionally made an emergency get started for Roethlisberger, who had landed on COVID reserve, in a 16-16 tie with the Lions previous that yr.