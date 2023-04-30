Steelers add to their list of brotherly duos during Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft





During the 1979 World Series, (*3*) was the unofficial anthem for the Pittsburgh Pirates. And now, that very same vibe is provide within the Pittsburgh Steelers once they reunited brothers on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers drafted former Wisconsin go rusher Nick Herbig with the 132nd general select, who occurs to be the more youthful brother of veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who signed with the Steelers this offseason. As quickly because the older Herbig joined Pittsburgh, he lobbied for the Steelers to draft his more youthful brother, and the crew obliged.

These brothers sign up for a list of circle of relatives duos at the Steelers’ roster, together with Connor Heyward, the more youthful brother of defensive captain Cameron Heyward, and Derek Watt, the more youthful brother of former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who used to be signed as a loose agent 3 years in the past. The Steelers’ willingness to signal members of the family is not misplaced on trainer Mike Tomlin, who suggests it is helping determine high quality intangibles.

The presence of brothers at the crew has led to some memorable moments. Last 12 months, Derek, T.J., and then-Texans defensive finish J.J. Watt was the second one trio of brothers to play in the similar NFL sport. In 2020, Connor Heyward scored his first occupation landing in Atlanta, the similar town the place he and Cameron’s father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, made their names as soccer avid gamers. Craig Heyward gave up the ghost in 2006 after an extended and courageous combat with a habitual mind tumor.

The Steelers’ observe file of signing members of the family means that it really works for them. Prior to settling on Nick Herbig, the Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter, with the thirty second general select. But Tomlin is fast to observe that they signal those members of the family in accordance with their {qualifications} and functions, and it is a bonus if they’ve a skilled brother.

Ultimately, Nick Herbig’s numbers made him a gorgeous prospect for the Steelers, with 20 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in his ultimate two years at Wisconsin. And the truth that his brother is already at the crew used to be an added bonus. Tomlin famous that Herbig manned the similar place that T.J. performed in Wisconsin and that he used to be excited to watch him in motion.



