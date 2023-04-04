Stay cool and refreshed with these 5 healthy mojito recipes

Summer is here, and with the heatwave in full swing, it’s time to find a way to beat the heat. While some may turn to a classic mojito to cool down, for those who don’t want the alcohol, non-alcoholic mojitos are a perfect choice! Not only are they refreshing, but they’re also healthy and packed with flavour. So, get ready to cool down this summer with these five healthy and refreshing mojitos that are perfect for any summer occasion!

- Advertisement -

Whether you are having a summer pool party or just need a refreshing and energizing drink after being in the heat for too long, mojitos are the way to go. Vitamin C of lemon and vitamins and mineral-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber will make these mojitos healthy too!

5 healthy mojito recipes for summer

- Advertisement -

Here are 5 healthy and refreshing, non-alcoholic mojito recipes that you can try:

1. How to make classic or virgin mojito:

This recipe is a twist on the classic mojito that replaces the rum with a soda, making it a perfect refreshing drink for anyone who doesn’t want alcohol. To make a classic virgin mojito, you will need the following ingredients:

*1 tbsp lime juice

*2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

*1 glass club soda

*Fresh mint leaves

- Advertisement -

Recipe:

1. In a tall glass, muddle the mint leaves with the lime juice and honey.

2. Add ice to the glass.

3. Top off the glass with club soda.

4. Garnish with a few leaves of mint and a lime wedge.

2. How to make watermelon mojito:

Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing fruit that is perfect for a hot summer day. Here’s what you’ll need:

*1 cup chopped watermelon

*1 tbsp lime juice

*2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

*1 glass club soda

*Fresh mint leaves

Recipe:

1. In a blender, blend the watermelon until smooth.

2. In a tall glass, muddle the mint leaves with the lime juice and sugar.

3. Add ice to the glass.

4. Pour the watermelon juice into the glass and top off with club soda.

5. Garnish with a mint leaf and a watermelon wedge.

3. How to make lemon mojito:

A lemon mojito is a refreshing and citrus-y drink that can be enjoyed by everyone in the hot summer season. Here is what you will need to make lemon mojito:

*1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

*1/4 cup of brown sugar and water mixture

*1/2 cup club soda

*Fresh mint leaves

*Ice

Recipe:

1. In a tall glass, muddle a few fresh mint leaves with the sugar-water mixture.

2. Add ice to the glass.

3. Pour in the fresh lemon juice and club soda.

4. Stir well.

5. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

4. How to make cucumber mojito:

Cucumber is a refreshing vegetable that is perfect for a hot summer day. Here’s what you’ll need:

*1/2 cup chopped cucumber

*1 tbsp lime juice

*2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

*1 glass club soda

*Fresh mint leaves

Recipes:

1. In a blender, blend the cucumber until smooth.

2. In a tall glass, put some mint leaves with the lime juice and sugar.

3. Add ice to the glass.

4. Pour the cucumber juice into the glass and top off with club soda.

5. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a cucumber wedge.

Also read: Heatwave: 7 foods and drinks to help you stay cool

5. How to make strawberry mojito:

Strawberry is a sweet and juicy fruit that is perfect for a hot summer day. Here’s what you’ll need:

*1/2 cup chopped strawberries

*1 tbsp lime juice

*2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

*1 glass club soda

*Fresh mint leaves

Recipe:

1. In a blender, blend the strawberries until smooth.

2. In a tall glass, muddle the mint leaves with the lime juice and sugar or honey.

3. Add ice to the glass.

4. Pour the strawberry juice into the glass and top off with club soda.

5. Garnish with a mint leaf and strawberry.

With these drinks in hand, you will definitely enjoy the summer season!