State won’t confirm incentive details for manufacturer’s Athens facility | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A producer of complicated microfiltration merchandise and healing production methods plans to construct a brand new facility in Athens-Clarke County.

However, state officers would no longer confirm how a lot challenge incentives will price taxpayers.

Camarillo, California-based Meissner Corp. plans to spend $250 million at the facility in Athens-Clarke County, a challenge the corporate says will create greater than 1,700 jobs over 8 years.

“The challenge continues to be lively, and Georgia Quick Start has presented to supply complete, custom designed coaching services and products,” a Georgia Department of Economic Development insider informed The Center Square by means of e-mail.

During a Tuesday particular referred to as consultation, Athens-Clarke County commissioners agreed to spend kind of $1.9 million on infrastructure enhancements for the Meissner web site at Winterville’s Christian Industrial Tract on Spring Valley Road. During the assembly, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mike Hamby stated the common wage for staff on the location could be $83,000 and that the state agreed to offer the corporate an $11 million EDGE grant by means of Athens’ building authority.

“We do not comment on active projects or speculation,” the commercial building insider stated.

According to an Associated Press report, the corporate may qualify for $35 million in Georgia source of revenue tax credit and as much as $17 million in more native incentives.

The corporate plans to construct a couple of constructions, together with cleanroom amenities, laboratories, places of work and analysis and building on the facility at Winterville’s Christian Industrial Tract on Spring Valley Road.

“Meissner provides critical equipment that benefits other key industries in Georgia,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson stated in a press release.

“From life sciences to food processing, companies across the state rely on these filtration systems to produce products that are safe for use,” Wilson added. “The addition of Meissner to our state’s business community will complement the state’s industry mix while also diversifying the local economy in Athens-Clarke County.”

The corporate expects to start out operations in early 2026.

In a remark, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Mayor Kelly Girtz stated the “innovative, creative culture of Meissner is an excellent fit with Athens-Clarke County’s vibrant quality of life, our cluster of biotechnology businesses, and our engineering and bioscience research and expertise.”